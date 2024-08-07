Save 12% on this AirTag alternative that works with Apple Find My Network

TL;DR: For a limited time, you can get this KeySmart SmartCard for $34.99 (reg. $39) and always know where your wallet is.

Never lose track of your wallet again with the KeySmart SmartCard. For $34.99, this ultra-slim card works with the Apple Find My Network, providing peace of mind for travelers and those who often misplace their essentials.

We’ve all experienced the panic of misplacing an essential item. But when it's something as important as a wallet, the stress level can rise quickly, especially when trying to get out the door for a meeting or appointment.

The KeySmart SmartCard is a smart solution for keeping track of your wallet and the valuables inside of it. Designed to fit seamlessly into any wallet, this smart card integrates with the Apple Find My Network, making it easy to locate your items with just a tap on your phone.

It uses the powerful Apple Find My Network to help you keep tabs on your wallet. Simply pair the card with your Apple device, and you’ll be able to see its location on the map in real time.

If you ever leave your wallet behind, you’ll receive a notification, allowing you to retrieve it before it's too late, which could be a game-changer for when you travel. You will get notified via iPhone, CarPlay, or AirPods.

How many times have you wandered around your house looking for your wallet to no end? KeySmart will also play a sound to make it easier for you to locate it nearby. And if you don't think it's somewhere close, Lost Mode will show you the last known location on the map and display your contact info for anyone who happens to find it.

The credit-card-shaped SmartCard is super slim and has a lanyard slot, so you can use it for IDs, too. It has wireless charging capabilities and will hold a charge for up to five months.

Whether you're prone to misplacing your wallet or want added security, this tool provides peace of mind.

Get the KeySmart SmartCard for just $34.99 (reg. $39) for a limited time.

