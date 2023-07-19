Supercharge your cloud storage game with Koofr, now only $120

TL;DR: With ample storage space and advanced features, Koofr Cloud Storage Plan offers a reliable and secure solution for storing and managing your digital files. Lifetime access can be yours for only $119.97 (reg. $810) until 11:59 PM on July 23, 2023 using coupon code KOOFR.

Welcome to the world of Koofr Cloud Storage Plan, where your digital worries are a thing of the past. With its lifetime access to an abundance of storage and a plethora of exciting features, Koofr will revolutionize your cloud storage experience.

Say goodbye to those pesky storage limits! Koofr offers you a lifetime subscription with a generous 1TB of storage space, ensuring that you have ample room to store all your files, whether it's your extensive photo collection, vast music library, or important work documents.

Koofr scans your files and identifies duplicates, allowing you to easily free up space by removing unnecessary copies. Bid farewell to clutter and enjoy a streamlined and organized digital life.

Koofr understands that you may already have accounts with other cloud storage providers. That's why it offers seamless integration with external cloud accounts like Dropbox, Google Drive, and OneDrive. Consolidate all your storage in one place, making it convenient to access and manage your files across different platforms from a single location.

What is Koofr?

Unlike many other cloud storage providers, Koofr does not track or analyze your data. Your personal information remains yours alone, giving you peace of mind and the confidence to entrust your files to Koofr's secure servers.

Koofr takes file management to a whole new level with its advanced features. Create custom folders, add tags, and utilize powerful search functionalities to locate your files in a flash. Whether you're organizing your personal files or collaborating with others, Koofr's intuitive interface makes managing your files a breeze.

Say goodbye to storage limitations and embrace the freedom and peace of mind that come with Koofr Cloud Storage Plan. It's time to unlock your digital paradise!

Use code KOOFR for an extra $20 until 11:59 PM on July 23, 2023, to get lifetime access to Koofr Cloud Storage for only $119.97 (reg. $810).

Prices subject to change