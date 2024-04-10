Spring clean your data storage with Koofr, on sale for an extra 20% off

TL;DR: For a limited time, Koofr Cloud Storage offers lifetime access to secure storage for all your digital files for a one-time payment of $127.99 (reg. $810) with code ENJOY20, along with the convenience of managing files from various cloud accounts all in one place.

Remember the days of external hard drives and overflowing filing cabinets? Juggling physical copies of photos, documents, and music was a constant struggle. Thankfully, cloud storage has revolutionized the way we store our digital lives.

Misplacing a crucial file could send shivers down your spine, and the fear of data loss due to a hardware malfunction loomed large. But now, Koofr offers a secure haven for your digital treasures, ensuring peace of mind and safeguarding your memories for years to come.

Gone are the days of limited storage and recurring subscription fees. Koofr offers a lifetime plan with a massive 1TB of storage for a one-time fee of $127.99 with code ENJOY20. Imagine having enough space for all your favorite memories—vacation photos galore, hours and hours of home videos, or a vast library of documents— all readily accessible from anywhere.

Does the thought of duplicate files scattered across your cloud storage accounts make you cringe? Koofr's built-in duplicate finder comes to the rescue. This handy tool identifies and eliminates redundant files, freeing up valuable storage space and bringing order to your digital chaos.

What is Koofr?

And Koofr plays well with others. Connect your existing cloud storage accounts from Dropbox, Google Drive, and more to Koofr. This creates a central hub for all your files, eliminating the need to switch between multiple apps and logins. It's like having all your favorite cloud kingdoms united under one banner—a true win for convenience and organization.

Peace of mind is priceless in today's digital age. Unlike some cloud storage providers, Koofr prioritizes user privacy. They have a strict no-tracking policy, ensuring your activities and files remain completely confidential.

Koofr empowers you to manage your files with ease. Advanced features allow you to structure your data efficiently, making it easy to find what you need, when you need it. No more aimlessly searching through folders – Koofr puts you in the driver's seat of your digital life.

Highly rated on many tech sites including G2, GetApp, Capterra, Trustpilot, and TechRadar, until 11:59PM on April 16th, Koofr is available for the further reduced price of $127.99 (reg. $810) with code ENJOY20.

