Learn a new language with Babbel and save 55% off

Get the Babbel Language Learning app to learn any of 14 different languages at your own pace with premium instruction and other features to get you to speak a new language quickly. Right now, it’s 55% off.

Ten years ago, we told you about a programmer who created an AR glasses system that could instantly translate a spoken foreign language into subtitled text . Definitely a cool innovation, but a decade later, where are our translator glasses?

While we constantly hear how technology will change the future, there’s still no substitute for just learning and doing the old-fashioned way. After 15 years and more than 10 million subscribers, Babbel has the process of teaching a new language down to a science. In fact, it’s so confident in its methods that it boasts you can speak a new language in as little as 21 days under its finely curated system.

Whether you want to learn just one language or all 14 in the Babbel archives, you’ll get unlimited access to more than 13,000 hours of premium online language education and over 50,000 lessons to get it done.

Unlike boring old high school language classes, Babbel’s methods focus on getting you dialoguing with native speakers about real-life situations. Developed with over 150 linguistic experts, Babbel lessons are hyper-condensed into single-subject sessions, covering topics like travel, family, business, food, and more.

Once you start learning core words and phrases during each easily digestible 10- to 15-minute lesson, the training stacks up, leading to sentences and actual conversation in no time.

Meanwhile, Babbel’s state-of-the-art speech recognition technology is constantly evaluating verbal performance. Armed with that knowledge, it offers personalized lesson reviews to help bolster any weaknesses in your new language, so you’ll spend valuable learning time in the places where the work will show the greatest results.

For a limited time, you can get access to all of Babbel’s language training resources for 55%.

Prices subject to change