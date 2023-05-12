Enjoy a $150 discount on this like-new Lenovo ThinkCentre

TL;DR: Save $150 off this tiny but mighty refurb Lenovo ThinkCentre desktop for a limited time.

Want a desktop that packs a punch but don't want the expense of a brand-new unit? Consider investing in this like-new Lenovo ThinkCentre, which is on sale for $150 off.

If tablets and laptops don't have enough computing power for your unique needs, it only makes sense to opt for a powerful desktop. The downside? Most units cost a pretty penny. But if you're not the picky type, you can always go for refurbished. Not only will you save money, but you're indirectly saving the environment, too.

This refurbished Lenovo ThinkCentre boasts the latest 6th Generation Intel Core iSeries processor, which is just tech speak for incredible power. Despite its minute size, it is 128 percent more powerful than the first-generation Tiny, so you to cross off all your tasks without experiencing any lags that can put a damper on your productivity.

If you're a remote worker, you'll benefit from the built-in Lenovo Smart Meeting Room Solution and Intel Unite, which lets you connect to your meeting room display with your laptop or tablet sans any connector. It's also Intel vPro-Ready for easy remote access for IT administrators to perform security updates or do repair work.

With multiple monitor support, you can easily connect up to three displays to the unit. And since it's compact, it also offers multiple mounting solutions so you can customize your workspace to your liking. It also comes with a wide range of I/O support, including support for USB 3.0 connections, VGA, headphones, microphones, and more. Data transfers are no problem either, as it can transfer up to 10 times faster than previous USB technologies.

Enjoy powerful computer performance without paying a premium with this refurbished Lenovo ThinkCentre desktop. It normally retails for $349, but for a limited time, you can get it on sale for only $199.99.

Prices subject to change