Life insurance is better & easier with Fabric

Life is precious, which is why it’s worth insuring. It’s also hectic, so lengthy quote processes and confusing claims can be challenging. That’s why Fabric offers great policies that are easy to get.

A lot of us feel busy , which can cause stress. And for at least 25% of Americans, that stress is always compounded by financial worry. So, in the fog of the day-to-day, there is no “good time” to start learning how life insurance policies work, seek out an agency, and embark on a lengthy life insurance policy process. That’s why Fabric marries an easy quote tool with great customer service and proven policies, so you can get it taken care of quickly.

You can get a quote and policy from Fabric online, and if you’re qualified, the whole process can happen in as little as ten minutes. If you’re not approved, then Fabric’s dedicated and celebrated team will walk you through whatever steps need to be taken to make a final decision. The speed of this process makes it less of a burden on your busy work week, and the fairly priced policies let you cover those you love for less stress.

To get started with Fabric , take its 60-second questionnaire and then learn about how term life insurance will help protect your family’s financial future — another thing to help with that stress. Once you’re up and running on Fabric’s easy-to-use and intuitive digital platform, you can apply for coverage. And once you’re covered, you can keep track of your policy on your app and attend to other important financial matters, like managing your will and other documents.

The seamless flow of Fabric’s platform has made it a big hit among users and critics. Writers from The Wall Street Journal and Forbes have recommended it, and users from TrustPilot, where it’s rated 4.8/5 stars, have reported overwhelmingly positive user experiences. And putting it best, CreditDonkey published, “If you want fast, simple term life insurance, Fabric is worth a look.”