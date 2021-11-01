Get a deep tissue massager for $58 during our pre-Black Friday sale

A strenuous workout session can give you a sense of accomplishment knowing that you did something good for your well-being. Our muscles, however, may need some extra love post-exercise, and this Lifepro Vibrating Foam Roller Massager can help.

Often after we exercise and our muscles have worked harder than they're used to or in a different way, muscle fibers suffer some microscopic damage, resulting in muscle soreness or stiffness. The good news is that normal muscle soreness is a sign that you're getting stronger, and is nothing to be alarmed about. As the fibers repair themselves, they become larger and stronger than they were before.

In the meantime, however, your body feels the pain, and that's never fun. There are many ways to help alleviate some of the soreness—stretching, rest, ice, heat, and even some over-the-counter pain medications. Or you could opt to try this Lifepro Vibrating Massager, a foam roller with powerful vibrations that targets trigger points to give you a deep healing massage.

And while massages, in general, are a great way to relieve stress and to help with muscle relaxation, your favorite massage therapist is not always available exactly when needed. Now in the comfort of your own home, at the office, or even in the gym, and whenever the mood strikes, you can turn this wonder on and start to feel the healing power.

Use it pre-workout to help stretch the muscles, increase the blood flow, and warm up the body, post-workout to help improve tissue recovery, or any other time you feel your body could benefit from a deep compression massage. The diamond and ridge patterns intensify deep muscle stimulation for effective self-myofascial release while the five vibration speeds allow you to choose just the right level for your needs.

As part of our pre-Black Friday sale, the Lifepro Vibrating Foam Roller Massager is available to you for only $57.79 with the promo code SAVE15NOV. It received a near-perfect rating from Amazon, and if that’s not incentive enough, think about this: This massager lasts 18 hours on a single charge—no therapist is that good!

Prices subject to change.