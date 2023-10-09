A lifetime of productivity with MS Office, only $34.97 during Deal Days

TL;DR: A lifetime subscription to Microsoft Office ensures uninterrupted access to essential productivity tools while saving you money by avoiding monthly fees. Now available for only $34.97 (reg. $219.99) for either Mac or Windows.

When it comes to software, few names command the same respect and recognition as Microsoft Office. It's the Swiss Army knife of productivity tools, and when you opt for this “suite” deal, you're gaining a reliable ally for life.

A lifetime subscription is available to you during our Deal Days Campaign for either Microsoft Home & Business for Mac or Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows for only $34.97, no coupon required, but only until October 15, 2023, at 11:59 pm, so you don’t want to miss out.

Unlike the subscription models (including Microsoft 365) that keep your credit card on edge, this is a one-time purchase that's yours to keep. Install it on your computer either at home or at the office, and it becomes a permanent resident, always at your service. Moreover, you won’t have to wait around for CDs to arrive in the mail or activation codes to trickle in. You get your software license keys and download links instantly.

With over a billion users worldwide, MS Office (4.7/5 stars) has become the standard for productivity software in homes, businesses, and educational institutions alike. Its popularity is a testament to its versatility and indispensability, offering a wide range of applications that cater to various needs, from word processing and spreadsheet analysis to presentation creation and email management. Thanks to its consistent innovation and adaptation to the ever-evolving digital landscape, Microsoft has ensured that it remains an essential tool for individuals and organizations everywhere.

At the core of both the Mac and Windows versions of Microsoft Office lies a suite of programs that form the backbone of modern productivity. These programs, including Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and Teams are universally recognized and relied upon for their ability to streamline tasks, enhance communication, and facilitate data analysis. The Windows version also offers Publisher and Access.

Also note that the Mac version requires you to update your OS to Version 11 Big Sur, while the Windows version requires you to update your OS to Windows 10 or 11.

Whether you're a small business owner, a remote worker, or a home office enthusiast, Microsoft Office is the not-so-secret weapon that keeps your productivity on point, year after year.



Prices subject to change