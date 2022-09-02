This top-rated kids learning app is now part of our Labor Day event

Young budding minds are like sponges, but finding the right educational content to fuel their needs can be difficult. The LogicLike Brain Games and Tricky Puzzles: Lifetime Subscription brings interactive learning into children's daily routines.

Keeping kids' attention can be challenging, especially when it comes to educational content. With nearly 5,000 different educational puzzles and brain activities, LogicLike prides itself on making learning engaging and entertaining for kids while also teaching them valuable skills.

LogicLike - educational games for kids

Boasting ratings of at least 4.6 out of 5 stars on the App Store, this award-winning app is designed to bring healthy screen time to grades Kinder through 4th. The app adapts to each child's aptitude by featuring various categories, such as Countries and Capitals and Extreme Math. Each activity is targeted to develop a positive attitude toward solving complicated problems and gives kids the reinforcement they need to reach critical milestones. Games include topics in critical thinking, reasoning, mathematics, and more, and also come with progress trackers to set and accomplish new goals.

With unlimited access, you'll be able to load up games on 30+ topics and various skill sets wherever you are with just a few clicks. Its carefully designed interface and animation collection are meant to excite kids while also helping them efficiently process the content with simple and clear visuals. It's a great alternative or complementary app to all your ongoing learning activities at home.

A lifetime subscription to the LogicLike Brain Games & Tricky Puzzles: Lifetime Subscription is priced at over $240. However, it's currently on sale for $49. Best yet, you'll be able to save 20% with code YOURWAY20 by bundling two products or save 30% with YOURWAY30 by bundling three products or more with the Your Bundle, Your Way Labor Day sale. All you need to do is ensure your bundles add up to at least $49. Bring engaging educational activities into your kids' day-to-day life and shop the sale here before it ends on September 5 at 11:59 PM.

