Get a MacBook Air with the powerful M1 chip for under $510

TL;DR: Bring home the power of a MacBook Air for only $509.97 (reg. $1,499).

There's a reason people love the MacBook Air. It marries the power and performance consumers expect from Apple with a slim casing that weighs under three pounds.

One drawback of this sought-after model? It typically comes with a high price tag. But right now, you can save nearly $1,000 and secure a 13.3" MacBook Air for just $509.97... beating both Amazon and Walmart's prices.

Bring this lightweight laptop anywhere

If you're looking for a powerful, dependable laptop that can tag along anywhere, it's this MacBook Air.

That sleek design houses one of Apple's M1 chips, which offer 3.5x faster performance and 5x faster graphics for apps and games. That makes this model speedier than Intel-based laptops. And a 16-core Neural Engine supports machine learning tasks so that this laptop can keep up with the latest technology.

Whether you plan on using this laptop for work or personal purposes, the 13.3" retina display works great for both. It supports millions of colors, so you'll enjoy dynamic viewing for everything from Netflix shows to Zoom meetings.

An ample 18-hour battery life means you won't be hunting down an electrical outlet midday. And you can work peacefully without that annoying hum thanks to the laptop's fanless design that offers silent operation.

If you're curious about the deep discount, it's due to this model's grade A refurbished rating. That means you'll enjoy a low price, and a near-mint condition device will arrive on your doorstep with virtually no sign of use.

Bring home your own 13.3" Apple MacBook Air for just $509.97 (reg. $1,499), a lower price than Amazon and Walmart, while supplies last.

