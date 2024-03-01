Save money and the planet with this $246 refurbished 13.3" MacBook Pro

TL;DR: At $245.99 (reg. $349), this refurbished 13.3" MacBook Pro combines sleek design with powerful performance, offering a sustainable and budget-friendly solution for tech enthusiasts and professionals alike.

Don’t feel like you’re being left behind just because you’re not buying the latest and greatest. This refurbished 13.3" MacBook Pro is a shining example of timeless elegance and sustainable innovation, at a fraction of the price of a new model.

In life, we all deserve second chances and devices are no different. Every refurbished MacBook Pro represents a resurrection of sorts, sparing it from the fate of obsolescence and landfill burial. It's a small yet significant step towards reducing electronic waste and minimizing our carbon footprint.

With the promise of a greener, more budget-friendly tomorrow, this tablet is more than just a pretty face. Don’t get us wrong—it gleams with renewed brilliance, proudly displaying the iconic Apple logo, while the 1366 x 768 retina display invites you into a world of vibrant colors and crisp detail —but it’s what’s under the hood that really earns this MacBook Pro kudos.

With a 2.5GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor you’ll be ensured smooth sailing through your everyday tasks. From seamless web browsing to lightning-fast document editing, this MacBook Pro handles it all with grace and efficiency. And if you still need some extra oomph, the turbo boost will amp up the speed to 3.1GHz.

With 4GB of RAM at your disposal, multitasking becomes a breeze. Say goodbye to the dreaded lag as you effortlessly switch between applications, juggle work, entertainment, and everything in between without skipping a beat. Plus the spacious 500GB hard drive offers ample room for your digital life to flourish. Store your photos, videos, and music library with ease, knowing that there’s always space for your latest creative endeavors.

But perhaps the most captivating feature of all is the MacBook Pro’s enduring reliability. While it may have some light scuffing on its body, it’s built to withstand the rigors of daily use. This refurbished gem is more than just a device—it’s a trusted companion. With its blend of style, sustainability, and sheer performance, it’s a testament to the enduring allure of Apple craftsmanship.

Get this refurbished silver 13.3” Apple MacBook Pro for $245.99 (reg. $349).

StackSocial prices subject to change