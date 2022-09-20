Never be in the dark again with these Maglight Mini Flashlights

While multi-tasking may overload our brains, when it comes to our gizmos, if one singular gadget can take the role of many, it’s a win-win situation for us all. Say hello to the 8-in-1 Maglight Mini. It’s a super bright flashlight and so much more.

You never know when you might find yourself in the dark, and when that literally happens, this multifunctional mini lamp is going to shed light on the situation. Power outages appear to be on the rise, so before you can get the generator up and running, this handy device is going to give you the illumination you need to find your way around.

Naturally, there are hundreds of other situations in which a bit of extra light is going to be useful, like when you are working in the shadowy reaches of the basement, or you have to deke out of your tent in the middle of the night when you’re camping, or you have to get under the hood of your car to figure out exactly where that ping is coming. There are going to be umpteen opportunities when you will be happy that you have this mini-flashlight, with its 800 lumens of brightness, at hand.

MagLight Mini // Super Bright 8-in-1 Utility Flashlight that Fits On Your Keychain

Not only is it ultra-portable—you can easily snap it on your keychain or backpack, attach it on any metal surface, or hang it anywhere as an emergency lamp, thanks to its strong magnetic base and mounting hole—it also features a handy bottle-opener, a carabiner, a foldable kickstand, and a long-lasting rechargeable battery. It’s dust- and water-proof, so you can use it inside or out, in any condition.

With four light modes (super bright, medium, low, strobe) and a run time of 3.5 hours, the MagLight Mini is a must-have. With this deal, you will receive four of these super-convenient tools, meaning you can share them with the family, or keep them in a variety of locations to have whenever you need some extra brightness.

Regularly valued at $107.99, this 4-pack is available to you now for only $64.99.

Prices subject to change