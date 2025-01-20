Make 2025 the year you stop losing your wallet

TL;DR: Locate your wallet or ID with a KeySmart SmartCard, featuring Apple Find My, Qi wireless charging, and 5-month battery life for $79.97 for three of them until January 31.

Losing your wallet always feels like the worst treasure hunt, but KeySmart SmartCard is here to save the day, or year! Designed to work with Apple’s Find My app, this card-sized tracker is slim enough to fit in any wallet to make your life easier.

This deal on a 3-pack is on sale through January 31 for 33% off of $119 at just $79.97.

At less than 2mm thick, the SmartCard is as sleek as it gets. Add it to Apple’s Find My network, and you’ll be able to locate it with help from millions of devices worldwide. Left your wallet behind? SmartCard notifies your iPhone or Apple Watch instantly.

Durability is key, too. With an IPX8-waterproof rating, it’s ready to handle unexpected spills or even a full hour submerged in water. And thanks to its wireless charging capabilities, you’ll never fumble with battery replacements again — just place it on any Qi-enabled charger.

Here’s the clincher: a 5-month battery life on a single charge means fewer recharges and more peace of mind. It’s perfect for everything from tracking wallets and security badges to keeping tabs on your essentials during outdoor adventures.

Ready to finally take the stress out of losing things this year?

Grab a 3-pack of KeySmart SmartCards on sale for $79.97 until January 31 at 11:59pm Pacific — because your stuff deserves to stay found.

