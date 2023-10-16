Make your kitchen knives Thanksgiving-ready with this knife sharpener

TL;DR: Sharpen your dull blades at home with the Angle Pro Knife Sharpener, now on sale for $64.99 (reg. $199). You can also grab a 2-pack for $124.99 (reg. $398).

If you were assigned to prep Thanksgiving meals for the whole family, you better begin sharpening your cooking skills — and your knives. You can do that with the Angle Pro Knife Sharpener, a tool designed to give your blades a new lease on life.

Did you know that dull blades can be dangerous? They force you to exert more effort into cutting and slicing, which can potentially lead to accidental slips. Conversely, if you have sharp knives, you have better control and thereby make more precise cuts. The Angle Pro Knife Sharpener can give your blade collection a new edge, and thanks to our own version of Prime Day, you can snag it for just $64.99 (reg. $199). Gifting one to a friend? A 2-pack is on sale for only $124.99 (reg. $398).

It's no secret that knives, which are arguably the most important tools in the kitchen, often come with a hefty price tag. Instead of splurging on a brand-new knife set, invest in this versatile knife sharpener instead. It's the more economical way to revive the blades you already have lying around.

Angle Pro Sharpener Explainer Video

It comes with three ceramic wheels for strengthening the blade, three diamond wheels for sharpening, and three tungsten carbide rods for giving it a razor-sharp edge. It's also got a stainless steel angle gauge that measures the exact angle of your blade, so you can strike the perfect balance between sharpness and durability during the sharpening process. The result? A blade that effortlessly creates clean and precise cuts, making your subsequent cooking adventures more efficient.

A delighted verified purchaser shared their experience using the Angle Pro, noting: "Best sharpener on the market. I have 40 yr old knives that I have restored to better than factory-made!"

Start sharpening your way to better meals with the Angle Pro Knife Sharpener. It usually costs $199, but for a limited time, you can grab it on sale for $64.99. Alternatively, you can grab a 2-pack for $124.99.

Prices subject to change.