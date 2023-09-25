Maximize your gains with this AI-powered real estate tool starting at $39.99

TL;DR: Make better investment decisions in real estate investing or buying with Mashvisor, an AI-powered analysis tool. Grab the Lite Plan for $39.99 or the Professional Plan for $199.99.

Investing is a daunting affair, especially when you're betting on real estate. But whether you're a first-time buyer or seasoned real estate agent, it can be incredibly lucrative if you know how to play your cards right. Mashvisor can help with that.

While buying land is traditionally considered the safest option in real estate investing, investing in properties and turning them into short or long-term rentals (or perhaps both) can lead to higher returns, often at a faster rate. Having Mashvisor as your investment partner nets you access to accurate real estate market data that can help you make better decisions for a successful investing journey.

Rated Excellent on Trustpilot, the platform delivers up-to-date data from various sources, including MLS, Zillow, Rentometer, Airbnb.com, and the Census Bureau, to help you find the best investment opportunities that meet your set criteria, which you can tweak anytime. You can sift through the properties using filters like the Mashmeter score, rental revenue, cap rate, and crime rate to further whittle down options and lead you to the right market to invest in.

Mashvisor also features an Airbnb calculator that identifies a property's income potential in seconds and can search multiple cities to help you explore neighborhoods better. With a Lite Plan, you'll get the tools to gauge the ROI of individual properties based on rental comps and AI-powered investment opportunity scores.

How to find and manage the best real estate investment property with Mashvisor

Alternatively, if you mean serious business, you can also opt for the Professional Plan, which is designed to help you analyze investments like a full-time investor or real estate agent. It lets you find multifamily and foreclosure properties, discover the most profitable properties and markets locally and nationwide, and upload and analyze property listings you've found outside the platform.

Investing in real estate can be both parts intimidating and overwhelming, but with Mashvisor's tools, you can have the confidence to make winning investment decisions.

Grab a Mashvisor Lite Plan for just $39.99 or a Professional Plan for just $199.99 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change