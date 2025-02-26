Avoid Microsoft 365 price hike by getting this Microsoft Office license

TL;DR: Microsoft 365's recurring fees are cancelled—grab lifetime access to this Microsoft Office download while it's price-dropped to $34.99 (reg. $229).

Like any other normal person, you likely hate paying subscription fees for everything from Netflix and Amazon Prime to your Microsoft 365 account. Want to eliminate one of your subscriptions for good? Ditch Microsoft 365 for this Microsoft Office lifetime license instead.

You can say goodbye to recurring fees for your favorite productivity apps for good once you opt for Microsoft Office. Don't wait too long, though—grab this Microsoft Office download for Windows while it's still available for only $34.99 (reg. $229).

Bye, bye, Microsoft 365

You might be thinking of switching already, but if you needed another reason to jump ship, Microsoft just announced they're raising the price of Microsoft 365 for the first time in 12 years. Why pay an extra $20 in recurring fees when you can just own your Microsoft apps forever?

Though this isn't the latest version of Microsoft Office, the 2019 version might be a better fit for your refurbished PC. It also might be the more affordable option for users who don't care what their apps look like and just need simple usability.You'll get lifetime access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Access, and Publisher.

You have endless possibilities with this suite—create stunning slide decks with PowerPoint to impress a client or jump into Excel to crunch numbers.

Just be sure that your device meets system requirements so that this Microsoft Office license downloads smoothly. Your PC should have its OS updated to at least Windows 10 or Windows 11. And keep in mind that this license connects directly to your laptop, meaning you'll always have access to your Microsoft apps, even when you're offline. The downside is that you'll have to repurchase this download if you upgrade your device.

There's no need to pay Microsoft 365's price hike. Instead, grab this Microsoft Office 2019 lifetime license for Windows for just $34.99 while supplies last.

