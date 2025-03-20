Don't subject yourself to Microsoft 365's price hike—just own Office
TL;DR: Want to avoid paying the impending price hike for Microsoft 365? Ditch the subscription fees and save 75% on this Office 2021 lifetime license through March 30.
- No more subscription fees: Instead of cutting a check for Microsoft 365, you can eliminate the recurring fee entirely by owning your Microsoft apps with Office 2021.
- Designed specifically for Windows devices.
- Gain lifetime access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher (which Microsoft is actually removing from 365), and Access.
- No AI integrations are included with the 2021 version of Microsoft Office. You may prefer this over the latest edition, which is rife with AI integration.
- Tied to your device: You can access your Microsoft apps anywhere, even when you're offline.
- Note: You'll have to repurchase this license if you upgrade your Windows device
Don't wait too long to grab this Microsoft Office 2021 lifetime license for Windows for just $54.97 through March 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
