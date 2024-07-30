Cancel Microsoft 365 and get a lifetime of Office 2021 for $45

TL;DR: A Microsoft Office 2021 lifetime license for Windows is on sale for $44.97 (reg. $219.99) through August 4.

Subscription fees are officially out of whack. Want to cancel one today? Trade your recurring Microsoft 365 fees for a one-time payment to own your favorite productivity apps for life with this lifetime license.

And, lucky for you, Microsoft Office 2021 downloads for Windows are on sale right now for $44.97, normally $219.99. Place your order now and instantly receive your download link and software license key after purchase.



Save hundreds with a lifetime license

Before you cancel your Microsoft 365 subscription, you should know that there are a few differences with this lifetime license. For instance, you don’t get mobile app access, but you still get Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access for desktop.

The lifetime license also doesn’t have the most up-to-date versions of the apps, if you care about getting any potential new AI software releases. Though, if you’re hoping to avoid those, this license may be the way to go. Plus, the 2021 license is currently the newest version available.

Above all, you won’t ever be asked to pay a monthly or yearly fee to access the apps. As long as your PC is still kicking, you’ll have Microsoft Office, but when you upgrade your device, you’ll have to purchase another license. Just come back to us and we’ll hook you up with another great deal.

Cancel Microsoft 365 and download Microsoft Office 2021 for Windows while it’s on sale for $44.97 (reg. $219.99) through August 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT. No coupon is needed for this price.

StackSocial prices subject to change