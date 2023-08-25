This Labor Day, get Microsoft Office for $35

TL;DR: This Labor Day, purchase a lifetime license to Microsoft Office, either Mac or Windows, for only $34.97 (reg. $219.99) for perpetual access to essential productivity tools without the need for recurring subscription fees

Whether you're a professional, entrepreneur, or student, Microsoft Office caters to your needs while enhancing your workflow. If productivity and efficiency are high on your list, then it’s a must-have in this modern world.

At the heart of this software suite lies the classic trio of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. From crafting professional documents to managing complex data and calculations, and creating captivating presentations, these applications will help to make your work shine.

For those who find themselves juggling emails and schedules, Microsoft Outlook is a game-changer. This email and calendar application not only helps you manage your communications but also organizes your appointments, reminders, and tasks in a unified platform. It's your personal assistant that ensures you stay on top of your commitments.

It’s important to take note that Microsoft Office 2021 licenses require users to update their operating systems. For Mac users, that means transitioning to Version 11 Big Sur, while Windows users need to be on Windows 10 or 11. This ensures that you're making the most of the software's capabilities and accessing its full potential.

Whether it’s for Microsoft Office Home and Business for Mac or Microsoft Office Professional 2021 (the latter of which also includes Access and Publisher), the suite of programs is a force to be reckoned with, combining tools that cater to various aspects of output and collaboration.

So say goodbye to monthly subscription fees and enjoy the simplicity of owning your software outright. With a single payment, you gain lifetime access to this powerhouse, without worrying about recurring costs. Unlike MS365 which requires cloud services, a one-time purchase offers unbeatable value and peace of mind. Simply download the full suite of programs as soon as you receive your activation code via email (on one computer only—laptop or desktop) and enjoy all that this digital work companion has to offer.

During our Labor Day, you can purchase a lifetime license to time-saving marvel for a fraction of the original price, no coupon needed, but only until 11:59 PM on September 4, 2023.



Prices subject to change