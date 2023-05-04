A one-time payment of $50 get you MS Office Pro 2021 for life

TL;DR: Download a lifetime license MS Office Pro 2021 for Mac or Windows for less than $50 and never pay another subscription fee (reg. $349)

Your trial version of MS Office is expiring. Should you opt for a subscription at an ongoing monthly cost? Or should you bite the bullet and buy it outright? With a downloadable version of MS Office available now for $49.99, the answer is obvious.

In this day and age of technology, satisfying our need for immediacy becomes more and more expected. This offer will not disappoint for not only can you download the full suite of programs that are included with Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for a fraction of the regular price (and for roughly half of what a yearly subscription would cost), but you will be able to access them as soon as you receive your activation code via email.

It’s very likely you’re already familiar with the apps that are included in this bundle — Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote. After all, the vast majority of homes and businesses around the world run these programs on a regular basis. Whether you’re working at home, studying for school, or simply in charge of the family finances, having direct access to MS Office on your computer can only make life easier. And don’t forget this advantage: Should you lose internet connection for whatever reason, you’ll still be able to pump out documents, populate spreadsheets, and create presentations without worrying about how long you will be out of commission.

True to Microsoft’s standards, Office Pro 2021 includes enhanced features and tools designed to help to make you more productive. If you’re a newbie to it all or are a little rusty, or really want to learn how to get the most out of these programs, you might be interested in developing your skills through an online class.

So whether your computer has never had the privilege of being introduced to MS Office, or whether you’re still clunking along with your 2010 version, now is the time to invest in this updated version. For a limited time, get a lifetime license for:



Prices subject to change