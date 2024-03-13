This MS Office Pro 2021 and Windows 11 Pro bundle is now just $80

TL;DR: Through March 17, you can score the MS Office Pro 2021 and Windows 11 Pro bundle for only $79.97.

Upgrading to the latest Microsoft software can be expensive. If you purchase from Microsoft directly, buying both Microsoft Office Pro 2021 and Windows 11 Pro can set you back over $500. However with this deal, you can get both for a small investment of only $79.97.

Windows 11 Pro is the swankier version of Microsoft's latest and greatest operating system. While it shares many of the same features as Windows 11 Home, it boasts enterprise-grade security and data privacy tools that impress any business savvy individual. Business owners can take advantage Bitlocker device encryption, which lets you encrypt your PC's drive and add more layers of authentication. Windows Information Protection is also a notable feature, allowing you to set specific rules on accessing data to minimize leaks. Outside of these two great features, it hosts a ton of other business-friendly features including but not limited to Hyper-V for enhanced virtualization and Microsoft Remote Desktop for remote management of devices.

Complimenting Windows 11 Pro, is of course, Microsoft Office Pro 2021, which doesn't really need a thorough introduction. This deal nets you unfettered access to an entire suite of productivity software, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. You can install these on a single computer for use at home or work, and you get free customer service for life to boot.

Before taking the plunge, however, note that both Office Pro 2021 and Windows 11 Pro have specific system requirements to run smoothly. Ensure that your computer has a processor 1Ghz or faster, RAM 4GB or higher, and 64GB or larger. If you tick all these boxes, you can go right ahead and install the powerful duo without a hitch.

Grab this Microsoft Office Pro 2021 and Windows 11 Pro bundle on sale for just $79.97. The offer lasts only until March 17, 11:59 PM PT.

