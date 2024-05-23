A lifetime license to MS Office Professional is only $50 this Memorial Day

TL;DR: Through May 31, you can grab a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for only $49.97. It nets you unfettered access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access.

Amid the frenzy of Memorial Day sales, snagging a Microsoft Office license might not seem like a top priority, but with a lifetime license to the Professional 2021 plan available for just $49.97, this deal is an opportunity too good to ignore.

Available through May 31, you better snap it up if you want the world-renowned productivity suite right on your computer. Compatible with Windows PCs, this license includes every essential Office application in the book —Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. It's practically the complete package.

Given that you're getting a lifetime subscription, you get to sidestep the annoyance of monthly automatic charges that can disrupt your budget. It’s a one-time payment for perpetual access to these tools, complete with all future upgrades and complimentary customer support.

Each program in Microsoft Office boasts new features that can enhance productivity, whether you're processing paperwork, crunching numbers for a report, or even just managing emails. Its ribbon-based user interface allows for quick and easy access to all features, tools, and customizations, so there's no need to scramble around when you need to get something done.

Upon purchase of this license, you can install the suite on a single Windows machine, suitable for both home and office use. You'll receive the software license keys and download links via email immediately, allowing you to start enjoying the benefits without delay.

"I like the fact it is the full deal - and that I don't have to deal with a yearly subscription. It is good for as long as own this computer," noted one satisfied user. "So, I am luckier than last time - this should last me at least 5 years as I now have a brand new computer."

A lifetime of productivity is yours for the taking. Thanks to our Memorial Day Sale, you can grab a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows for just $49.97 through May 31 until 11:59pm PST.

