This $30 Microsoft tool turns you into a graphic designer: Meet Visio

Though Microsoft apps like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint are world favorites, they’re each missing something when it comes to designing. That’s where Microsoft Visio comes in.

It's a harmonious blend between Word's text editing, Excel's data managing, and PowerPoint's presenting features, allowing you to create completely customized flowcharts and diagrams.

Visio turns you into a graphic designer, sharing dozens of premade templates, starter diagrams, and stencils to explore and use. You may also play around with more than 250,000 shapes that you can customize to your liking.

Let’s get into what you could create:



Flowcharts that share instructions or processes.

Floor plans for home renovations, retail store layouts, or socially distanced workspaces.

Org charts and network diagrams to visualize a group, team, or reporting structure.

Brainstorming maps, like fishbone diagrams and SWOT analysis, to organize ideas, identify problems, and strategize.

Creating doesn’t stop there. Visio allows you to link diagrams or shapes to live data from internal or external sources. This is especially useful for keeping larger projects organized or adding resources to your diagrams.

With Visio, you can also upload an Excel document, Exchange, or Microsoft Entra ID to automatically generate an org chart. Don't worry, you are still able to customize creations to your liking, but this option helps you work more efficiently and create visually engaging content.

Another cool feature? If your PC has a touchscreen, you could even use your finger or a stylus to draw and annotate your diagrams.

Start designing with Microsoft Visio 2021 Professional for Windows

