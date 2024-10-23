Need to create pro-quality data visuals? Use this $18 Microsoft app

TL;DR: Turn complex data into clear visuals with a lifetime license to Microsoft Visio Pro 2021, now $17.97 (reg. $249).

Communicating complex information is critical to team productivity. Microsoft Visio Professional 2021 turns complex data into clear diagrams, helping streamline workflows, share ideas, and collaborate, and it's only $17.97 (reg. $249) for life.

What can Visio do?

With access to over 250,000 shapes and an extensive library of templates, Visio allows users to build flowcharts, organizational charts, network diagrams, and floor plans. This versatility makes it a go-to tool for industries like IT, engineering, architecture, and business management. Templates for brainstorming tools like SWOT analysis and fishbone diagrams also offer unique ways to map out solutions and strategies, and you don't need to be a pro designer to use them.

Visio stands out with its live data integration, pulling information directly from Excel, Microsoft Entra ID, or Exchange. This means that your diagrams stay accurate and up to date with minimal manual effort, making it especially helpful for businesses managing dynamic data. Users can also automatically generate organization charts from pre-existing datasets, streamlining HR and reporting tasks.

If you're using touch-enabled devices, Visio offers natural interaction by supporting pen and finger input, allowing users to draw and annotate diagrams intuitively. Built-in support for industry-standard frameworks like BPMN 2.0 and UML 2.5 makes it a valuable tool for professionals working on technical or regulatory projects, ensuring compliance and precision.

Visio Professional 2021 offers all the functionality of Visio Standard, along with enhanced collaboration features and advanced templates. It is available as a one-time purchase, licensed for a single PC, and provides lifetime access to updates. While some integrations—such as Power BI, Power Automate, and SharePoint—require separate Microsoft 365 subscriptions, Visio excels as an independent diagramming solution for those already using Microsoft’s ecosystem.

Pricing

Time for an app that makes clean data visualization easy.

October 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT is the deadline to get a Microsoft Visio 2021 Lifetime License for $17.97.

