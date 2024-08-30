Use this app to look like a pro designer

TL;DR: Visualize your data with a $20 lifetime license for Microsoft Visio.

For managing complex projects or presenting detailed info, clarity is key. Microsoft Visio is your go-to tool for turning intricate data into clear, professional diagrams, perfect for office renovations, team organization, or system mapping.

Microsoft Visio has long been the trusted choice for anyone needing to simplify and visualize complex information. From business leaders to IT professionals, it’s a go-to solution for creating diagrams that communicate effectively, even with large datasets or intricate workflows. Normally, a lifetime license for Microsoft Visio would set you back $249, but for a limited time, you can get it for just $19.97.

What can you do with Visio?

You don't need design experience to create quality diagrams with Visio. This accessible design platform gives you access to over 250,000 shapes and a variety of templates to help you craft a range of different documents. This vast library includes templates for flowcharts, organizational charts, and network diagrams, as well as stencils for designing floor plans and brainstorming solutions.

In one app, you can design floor plans for new office layouts or plan home renovations using accurate, scalable templates. Visio's diagramming capabilities extend to network design too.

This platform can even automatically generate org charts from data sources like Excel, Exchange, or Microsoft Entra. Plus, Visio works with touch-enabled devices, so you can draw and annotate directly onto your diagrams.

Visio Professional 2021 includes advanced features to help you build and validate diagrams that adhere to industry standards like BPMN 2.0, IEEE, and UML 2.5. Users can also link diagrams to live data from internal and external sources. That's how you keep a living diagram up-to-date.

This version of Visio is a one-time purchase licensed for use on a single PC and does not include a Microsoft 365 subscription. For full functionality, integration with Microsoft 365 services, SharePoint, and additional tools like Power BI or Power Automate may be required.

Get Microsoft Visio 2021 Pro for Windows on sale for $19.97 (reg. $249).

