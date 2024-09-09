This $35 app makes coding easier

TL;DR: Make coding easier with Microsoft Visual Studio Pro 2022 for Windows on sale for $34.97 (reg. $499).

Developers need tools that keep up with demanding workflows, and Visual Studio Pro is where to look if you need a robust 64-bit cross-platform IDE with tools to streamline your workflow, collaborate, and more. And it's only $34.97 (reg. $499).

What can you do with Visual Studio Pro?

Visual Studio Professional 2022 enables developers to create applications across multiple languages and platforms, including .NET, C++, and C#. It supports the development of cross-platform mobile and desktop apps using .NET MAUI and provides tools for building responsive web interfaces with Blazor.

Debugging and testing are streamlined with advanced capabilities like hot reloading across .NET and C++ applications, which allows developers to edit running ASP.NET pages directly in the web designer view. IntelliCode helps to accelerate coding by offering intelligent suggestions that consider the context of the code, such as variable names and functions, allowing developers to complete lines or blocks of code more rapidly and accurately.

Another key feature of Visual Studio Professional 2022 is CodeLens, which offers deep insights into codebases by revealing crucial information like recent changes, authors, tests, and commit history directly within the editor. This enables developers to make informed decisions and maintain code quality. It's also great for large teams that need to track who has made what changes.

For teams, Visual Studio's Live Share feature facilitates real-time collaboration with customizable sessions that include access controls and personalized editor settings, helping to speed up editing and debugging cycles while ensuring consistency across the team’s code.

Quality tools for developers

Streamline your development process.

Get Microsoft Visual Studio Pro 2022 for Windows while it's on sale for $34.97.

StackSocial prices subject to change