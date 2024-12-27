This tool for developers is usually $499, but now it's $30

TL;DR: Microsoft Visual Studio Pro is suited to beginner and advanced developers, and a lifetime license is on sale for $29.97 (reg. $499) through January 12.

Starting out in coding can be overwhelming, but the right tools can make a difference. Visual Studio Professional 2022 is useful for beginners, offering an intuitive, feature-packed IDE to help you practice and grow, and it's only $29.97 (reg. $499).

Learn to code on a 64-bit IDE

Visual Studio Professional 2022 is an excellent tool for beginners, offering a user-friendly environment to help you get started, even if you're not sure where to begin. Whether you're learning to build your first mobile app with .NET MAUI or creating simple websites with Blazor, Visual Studio provides all the essential tools you need to start developing right away. The platform's ability to support cross-platform development means you can create apps for desktops, phones, and other devices within the same environment.

New coders may want to pay special attention to IntelliCode, which provides intelligent code suggestions as you work. By offering real-time recommendations, IntelliCode helps you write cleaner and more efficient code, significantly speeding up the learning process and reducing the likelihood of errors. For beginners, these suggestions can be incredibly helpful in understanding coding best practices and improving your overall efficiency.

Another valuable tool is CodeLens, which provides detailed information about your code, including recent changes and who made them. That's especially useful for beginners that are still getting accustomed to version control and the evolution of their projects. The real-time editing and debugging capabilities in Visual Studio let you to test your code and see results immediately, so it's easier to identify and correct mistakes while learning from the process.

It's also easier to work in a team with Live Share. This tool enables you to share your code and work collaboratively in real time, whether you're receiving guidance from a mentor or collaborating with peers.

Use the same IDE as professional developers.

A lifetime license for Microsoft Visual Studio Pro 2022 for Windows will be available for $29.97 until January 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

StackSocial prices subject to change