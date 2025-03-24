Upgrade an old PC with this $15 Windows 11 Pro license

TL;DR: Give an old PC a facelift with this lifetime license to Microsoft Windows 11 Pro, now only $14.97 (reg. $199) through March 30.

Has your old laptop amassed a layer of dust? Well, brush it off! It's time to breathe new life into an old PC with this deal on a Microsoft Windows 11 Pro license. It's only $14.97, 92% off the usual price, now through March 30.

Explore the new possibilities with Windows 11 Pro

WIndows 11 Pro makes an old computer feel like new again thanks to all the fresh features. It's got a more modern, user-friendly interface and has put an emphasis on user convenience that you can really feel.

Since we're all constantly multitasking (whether we like it or not!) Windows 11 Pro makes it a little easier and helps you save time. Snap layouts let you arrange multiple windows in preset layouts you've picked to save you time on things like your morning tasks.

The Virtual Desktop feature lets you create different desktops for different occasions — like one for work, one for gaming, and one for personal. And improved voice typing lets you sit back and rest your fingers while you still conquer some to-dos.

Meet Windows 11 | The Basics

You'll also get to take advantage of an AI assistant powered by OpenAI, Copilot. Microsoft touted it "the ultimate AI study buddy," saying it's great for school or professional learning. It's like having 24/7 access to ChatGPT without the monthly subscription fees.

If you're into gaming, DirectX 12 Ultimate will come in handy for you, offering graphics that make you feel a part of the game. You'll enjoy faster load times and smoother gameplay with Windows 11 Pro, too.

Advanced security rounds out these upgrades with additions like biometrics login, smart app control, encrypted authentication, and advanced antivirus defenses.

Note that if your computer is running Windows 10 and you can't install the free Windows 11 upgrade from Windows Update, this version won't work. Other system requirements include 4GB of RAM, 40GB Hard drive space, an operating system of Windows 10 or higher, and a processor of 1GHz or faster.

Make the switch to Windows 11 Pro for just $14.97 (reg. $199) through March 30.

