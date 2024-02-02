This $70 game console makes each minute feel like a blast from the past

TL;DR: My Arcade Atari Game Station Pro blends retro nostalgia with modern gaming, featuring two 2.4 GHz wireless joysticks, dynamic RGB LED lights, and game save options, providing an immersive and fun gaming experience, and is now on sale for $69.99 (reg. $99.99).

Remember when Atari ruled the gaming world? Ah, the thrill of dodging pixelated invaders in Space Invaders or the joy of bouncing a virtual ball back and forth in Pong? My Arcade Atari Game Station Pro is here to whisk you back to those glory days.

You may have fond memories of you, your friends, and a bag of snacks huddled around the TV, eyes glued to the screen as you skillfully navigated through the cosmic chaos of Asteroids. If you're old enough to recall these legendary Atari games, you probably have fond memories of staying up way past bedtime, perhaps neglecting a bit of homework in the process. And who could blame you?

Whether you want to relive some of these memories or share them with your kids (or maybe even compete with them!), My Arcade Atari Game Station Pro brings them back in full Technicolor. With over 200 officially licensed and fully playable games, this console is a treasure trove of Atari classics. It's not just a gaming device; it's a time capsule, ready to transport you back to the days of endless competition and pure, unadulterated fun.

What's so great about it? Well, it starts with two 2.4 GHz wireless joysticks that are straight out of the Atari heyday. These joysticks aren't just controllers; they're your ticket to reliving the excitement of Breakout and Warlords with built-in paddles. It's like holding a piece of gaming history in your hands, minus the tangled wires of the past.

And those RGB LED lights? They’re not just fancy decorations; they're a full-blown disco for your gaming sessions. Syncing with the on-screen action, the lights add that extra oomph to your gaming experience. Plus with the game save options, you can always pick up right where you left off. It's a game-changer for those who remember sacrificing sleep for high scores and now have a job, a family, and maybe a few more responsibilities. So, gather your friends, clear your schedule, and get ready to relive the original excitement – Atari style!

Note that while this console is marked as Open Box, meaning the unit may have some slight scuffs and scratches, all the original factory settings have been meticulously restored and the package includes all accessories.

