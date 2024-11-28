Sleigh who? This foldable e-scooter is the real holiday MVP

Holiday gifting just got an upgrade — skip the sleigh and give the gift of zipping through the streets with the Navee V25 e-scooter. With its 300W motor and lightweight design, it’s ready to be the ultimate holiday showstopper.

The Navee V25 is on sale ahead of Black Friday for 30% off at $299.99 (reg. $429) shines with its sleek, foldable frame, crafted for easy portability and storage. Weighing only 33 pounds, it’s light enough to carry when you need to hop on public transport or stow it away at home. Its 10-inch pneumatic tires ensure a smooth ride on a variety of terrains, from city streets to park pathways.

NAVEE V Series | Your Key to Urban Mobility, Folded to Perfection.

With a 15.5-mile range on a single charge, this scooter is built for both short commutes and leisurely cruises. The intuitive display provides real-time riding stats like speed, battery level, and distance traveled, so you’re always in the know. Safety features include a responsive dual-braking system and front and rear lights to keep rides secure, even after sunset.

The Navee V25 is also eco-conscious, offering a sustainable alternative to gas-guzzling transportation. Whether it’s used for fun or functional purposes, it’s an investment in both convenience and the planet.

Give the gift of effortless travel and sustainable style this holiday season.

At a Black Friday price of $299.99, the Navee V25 300W Foldable e-Scooter is more than just a holiday gift — it’s the ultimate ride for anyone looking to add a little zip to their daily life.

