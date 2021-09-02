Need a brain boost? Try this NeuroNation Brain Training Subscription

The brain is arguably the most complex puzzle known to man, and recently, most people are having trouble putting the pieces back together. Brush out those cobwebs and start thinking clearly with a one-year subscription to NeuroNation Brain Training.

So, what is brain training you may ask? Developed by ultra brilliant professors over at the Free University of Berlin and funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research, this specific brain training provides over 30 personalized exercises to strengthen your noggin all around. It's perfect for helping you in memory, concentration, and reaction time.

The app is user-friendly and gives you a step-by-step guide on how to go about bulking up your brain waves, including a comprehensive strengths and weaknesses test that tests your brain in four different areas. Along the way, you'll be given progressively more challenging tasks to test your skills along with NeuroBoosters to shake up the learning, which are just tiny exercises that remind the lobes how brilliant you truly are.

Even if you think you don't have time for some conditioning and training, you can still take advantage of this app if you're in a time crunch. In only 15 minutes of training a day, you can give your mind the jolt it deserves to get back on track from COVID isolation mush brain. And, with a whole year's worth of fun, you'll be able to get back in brain business quickly and efficiently, no professor or midterm exam needed. Still unsure? Just ask the over 20 million people who have dove headfirst into this app to assist them in nourishing their smarts.

NeuroNation.com - Fitness for your brain - AppSpot

Worried about capability? Don't be; the NeuroNation Brain Training subscription works on almost any platform, including iOS 9.0 or later, iPadOS 9.0 or later, and Android 4.3 or later.

Get the NeuroNation Brain Training: One Year Subscription for $39.99, down from $84

Prices subject to change.