This multipurpose pen will translate 100+ languages with 98% accuracy

Whether you love to travel, constantly need to interact with international clients for work, or are attempting to learn a new language, this highly accurate innovative device may be for you. Plus, it's $74 off.

This pen is not like the rest. The multifunctional NEWYES Scan Reader Pen 3 Text-to-Speech OCR Multilingual Translator brings you impressive technology that translates while reading or talking. Changing the way you go about your day-to-day tasks, the pen translates in up to 112 languages, 9 UI languages, and 55 OCR languages — making daily reading or interactions easier.

NEWYES Scan Reader Pen 3-The Best Translator Device for Learning a New Language

Whether it's directions, menu items, a novel, or a business plan that you're trying to interpret, the pen works by scanning up to 3,000 characters per minute at a 0.3s translation speed. It's also 98% accurate and can translate your voice or the voice of others while asking for directions. The convenient translator is the perfect addition for foreign language learners, people with dyslexia, and even students who need extra assistance with note-taking.

With an intuitive interface and a sleek design that measures only 1.26" x 5.9", the compact and portable gadget can be easily packed into any bag and taken with you while on the go. Other features of NEWYES include voice recording, a dictionary, a voice translator, and an MP3 player, bringing an impressive amount of attributes for various tasks. A robust 1GB memory bank and USB text transfers to PCs or Macs also allow you to save what you record and revisit the text or voice messages.

While the NEWYES Scan Reader Pen 3 Text-to-Speech OCR Multilingual Translator is regularly priced at $199, you can purchase the fantastic tool for $124.99. Use it for meetings, reading notes in another language, or asking questions while away on vacation. The translating possibilities are endless.

Prices subject to change.