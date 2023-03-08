These Bluetooth earbuds are just $40 for a limited time

If you listen to music everywhere you go, you need a pair of Bluetooth earbuds to be part of your everyday carry. And with the Ninja Dragon BTMAX Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Earbuds, you get a versatile, powerful set of buds for a price that can't be beaten.

These earbuds feature elite Bluetooth 5.1 tech with an upgraded sound chip, providing an immersive, 9D listening experience without any lag or pairing issues. Quad-core sound offers professional, high-fidelity sound quality that will make you feel fully part of your music while noise reduction will let you block out some of the more annoying distractions, whether you're commuting, at work, or at home.

Ninja Dragons True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 BTMAX Earbuds

With a 2,200mAh charging case, you can enjoy up to 180 hours of listening time before you have to charge the box. It functions as a mobile charger for your earbuds but it can also be used to charge your phone in a pinch. It can fully recharge your earbuds up to 40 times when starting at full capacity, and can take a phone from 0% to 100% if you aren't using it to charge your earbuds at the same time. Just check the LED power display to see how much power you have left.

Even better, these earbuds are also waterproof, making them great for working out and wearing in any weather. You won't have to worry about them getting wet and causing damage to their interiors.

Everybody should have a pair of Bluetooth earbuds to enjoy music or podcasts on the go. Fortunately, you don't have to break the bank to get a great pair. For a limited time, you can snag the Ninja Dragon BTMAX Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Earbuds for a special price of just $39.99 — half off the $79 list price.

Prices subject to change