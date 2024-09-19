Here's how we're making the most of Fall camping trips

TL;DR: See fall from above with a Ninja Dragon Phantom MAX 8 Smart Drone with obstacle avoidance, now $79.99 (Reg. $169).

Autumn is about to fall, and you can get the best view with a drone that makes every flight fun and easy. The Ninja Dragon Phantom MAX 8 is designed to automate the hardest parts of flying so you can enjoy the view, and it's only $79.99 (reg. $169).

The Ninja Dragon MAX 8 combines advanced technology with user-friendly controls, making it an ideal drone for camping. Its compact and lightweight design makes it easy to pack and carry, while the long flight time of 10-12 minutes ensures you have enough time to capture those perfect shots of fall foliage from above. Equipped with a high-resolution front camera that can be adjusted up to 120 degrees and a bottom camera that switches freely, this drone allows you to capture stunning visuals from multiple angles. The advanced obstacle avoidance system ensures safe navigation through forested areas or around rocky terrain, making it perfect for outdoor use.

Ninja Dragon Phantom MAX 8 Obstacle Avoidance Smart Drone

What sets the Phantom MAX 8 apart for camping is its robust stabilization and precise control. That's how you fly steadily without years of experience in the air, even during blustery fall afternoons. This drone’s electronic image stabilization help produce clear, vibration-free images, capturing the vibrant colors and textures of fall in crisp detail.

With features like ballistic flight, where the drone follows a drawn path on your screen, you can easily plan your shots around campsites, lakes, or hiking trails, giving you creative control over your aerial photography.

Find the best view of fall.

Get the Ninja Dragon Phantom Max 8 Smart Drone for $79.99 (reg. $169).

