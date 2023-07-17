Get the ultimate tool for perfect color matching for only $60

TL;DR: The perfect companion for artists, designers, decorators, and anyone who appreciates the power of vibrant hues, the Nix Mini Color Sensor 2 is on sale until July 23 for only $59.97 (reg. $99).

Whether you're a professional designer, an aspiring artist, a decorator, or even a scientist, accurately identifying hues and shades can be challenging, but this Nix Mini Color Sensor 2 revolutionizes the way you interact with color.

The Nix Mini Color Sensor 2 is a powerful pocket-sized device that allows you to instantly match colors to over 100,000 paint brands and collections worldwide. It uses state-of-the-art technology to provide accurate readings, making it an essential tool for anyone working with colors.

Features and Benefits



Compact and lightweight, yet solidly built: Take it with you wherever you go and never miss an opportunity to capture an inspiring color.

Easy to Use: It comes precalibrated, ready for action. Simply place it on any surface and press the button. The sensor instantly captures the color and displays the precise RGB, HEX, CMYK, or LAB values on your device.

Wide Color Range: This innovative device can accurately identify colors across a wide spectrum, including paints, fabrics, plastics, and more.

Spread the Joy: Share your vibrant discoveries with customers, colleagues, and friends via social media or email. Inspire others with your artistic prowess.

Nix Mini 2

Scientific Applications



Precise Skin Color and Quality Measurements: By capturing precise color data, researchers and professionals can assess skin conditions, identify irregularities, track changes over time, and develop personalized treatments or products tailored to specific skin tones.

Protecting Skin from Harmful UV Rays: With the help of The Nix Mini Color Sensor, products have been developed that will inform you when your sunscreen is no longer protecting you.

Scanning for Quality in Meat: The Nix Mini Color Sensor has been used to assess the hue, saturation, and brightness of the color of meat, which are essential indicators of freshness. This can help identify potential spoilage, discoloration, or other quality issues.

The Nix Mini Color Sensor 2 is a game-changer for anyone working with colors. Whether you're a professional or a hobbyist, this pocket-sized color expert will elevate your color-matching experience. Additionally, its scientific applications make it a versatile device that transcends various industries.

From now until 11:59 pm on July 23rd, the Nix Mini Color Sensor 2 can be yours for only $59.97 (reg. $99).

Prices subject to change