Faded walls are no problem with this discounted color sensor

TL;DR: Get the perfect color match every time with the Nix Mini 3, a Bluetooth color sensor that matches almost any surface to over 200,000 paint brands, and it's on sale for $79.99.

Whether you're a contractor, pro painter, or DIY-er, getting a perfect paint match is a challenge. Manually color matching to repaint a room or touch up an exterior can take hours, and there's no guarantee that it'll look right when it dries.

Instead of relying on guesswork or manually comparing swatches, the Nix Mini 3 offers a compact solution that delivers precise, reliable color matching in seconds. This advanced color sensor identifies the exact paint color or digital code you need, making it an essential tool for professionals and hobbyists alike, and it's marked down to $79.99 (from $97).

Color match in seconds

This compact color sensor is equipped to turn a frustrating process into a touch of a button. Every time you scan a surface, the Nix Mini 3 compares it to over 200,00 brand-name paint colors. That means not only can you find the exact match, but you can go to the store and pick it up right away. Working digitally? The Nix 3 also gives you the essential color codes like RGB, HEX, and CMYK.

To set up your Nix Mini 3, download the Nix Toolkit app (free on Android and iOS for life). Make sure Bluetooth is turned on, then connect to the color sensor through the app.

MINI 3

Durability and enhanced performance make the Nix Mini 3 an ideal tool for tackling tough projects. Its IPX4 waterproof rating keeps it working despite spills, debris, or dust. The long battery life means you can keep the Nix Mini 3 in your toolbox until you need it, and it just takes a USB-C cable to recharge as needed.

Turn a tedious task into a simple scan.

Get the Nixi Mini 3 Color Sensor on sale for $79.99.

