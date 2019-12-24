The Nix Mini 2 Color Sensor is Perfect for Any Home DIY Project

Does nature’s color palette inspire you to create something beautiful? If so, snapping a quick picture won’t give you the perfect color reading, but this Nix Mini 2 can. Normally $99, you can get a Nix Mini Color Sensor for just $84.

The Nix Mini 2 Color Sensor lets you scan colors from just about any surface, including painted walls, plastic, leather, fabric, and more. It provides an accurate color scan that you can match to digital color scales that you can use in photo editing apps like Photoshop. Alternatively, the Nix Mini 2 can match your color scan to over 100,000 paints from brands like Benjamin Moore and Sherwin Williams.

Whether you’re a graphic designer or a home remodeler, the Nix Mini 2 is a must-have to get accurate color readings for your creative projects. The Nix Mini 2 Color Sensor is on sale today for $84, or 15% off.

Prices subject to change