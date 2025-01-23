No one thinks an app could help you sleep better, but this one could

TL;DR: Save over 80% on Calmind, an app that helps you sleep better naturally by creating soothing light patterns with your iPhone.

If you're someone who's had trouble sleeping, you've probably tried all the usual hacks. Melatonin gummies, decaf green tea, white noise, switching out your old bedding—the list goes on and on. 2025 might be the year when we introduce you to the most unique sleeping aid you might ever meet: Calmind.

It's an app designed to help you sleep better naturally, using your iPhone's flashlight to create soothing light patterns that can calm your brain into a zen state of mind. It might sound like you're going to an EDM concert, but we promise this method has been backed by actual science. A Calmind lifetime subscription is now only $49.99 (reg. $299) while supplies last.

The sleeping assistance app backed by science

Okay, so you might have your guard up reading that Calmind takes over your iPhone flashlight to create light patterns, but we promise these aren't the type of lighting effects that you'd see at a Diplo concert. They're designed to simulate the relaxation and mental clarity that comes from psychedelic therapy.

You can select from different light patterns and have your iPhone's flashlight go off to stimulate or synchronize your brain waves, depending on your needs. Want more restful sleep? Or could you use some migraine relief or mood elevation? The app is designed with programs for those goals and more.

Here's exactly how Calmind works:

Put your earbuds or headphones on and select a program. Hold or position your iPhone with your flashlight aimed at your face. Close your eyes and relax (or energize yourself!) with your program's light waves.

It's recommended that you use the app regularly for best results, and you can even use Calmind's journal to reflect or wind down after meditations or before hitting the hay. You might just find this app improves your stress levels and helps you find time to reconnect with yourself despite your busy life.

