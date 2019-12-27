Get this pair of $250 noise-canceling HUB audio earbuds for just $72

Earbuds are a great way to block out distracting noises, but they won’t provide much comfort in loud environments like busy streets or plane rides. You need a pair of noise-canceling earbuds to drown out these noises, and these $71.99 HUB Audio earbuds deliver just that.

These powerful earbuds offer everything you can ask for. They’re constructed out of premium materials that offer excellent audio quality and features. This includes hands-free music controls, calling, and even compatibility for voice assistants. What truly sets them apart is their ambient noise cancellation, which allows you to enjoy your favorite tunes without outside distractions.

You can get up to 8 hours of playback time off a single charge, and the included charging case offers an additional 100 hours of battery life; the case even acts as a portable power bank for your phones and other devices if you’re in a pinch. Finally, the HUB Audio earbuds offer IPX5 water resistance, so you can wear them in the gym, in the rain, or even in the shower without damaging them.

If you’re looking for the best listening experience, you shouldn’t have to deal with distracting noises. The HUB Audio Hi-Fi Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds are on sale today for $71.99, or 71% off.

Prices subject to change

