5 CBD oil benefits that will help boost your overall wellbeing

It's crucial to take time to relax, but unwinding is often easier said than done. Cue in the benefits of CBD oils — they’ve been known to have remedial properties that take a more natural approach. We've gathered a list of some of their top benefits.

As a refresher, CBD is one of the phytochemicals called cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. Not to be confused with Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the primary psychoactive cannabinoid found in cannabis that causes psychoactive effects. Unlike THC, CBD is non-intoxicating, making it a popular contender for treating everything from stress to pain. While CBD oils have been out for some time now, they are gaining a lot more popularity with more CBD research conducted every year. When used correctly, CBD oil can have many beneficial attributes that help regulate our internal system that is central to our wellbeing.

1. Helps Ease Anxiety

According to the World Health Organization, over 300 million people in the world suffer from depression. A large percentage of these people also suffer from anxiety. However, many pharmaceutical drugs can cause various side effects that make individuals feel even worse. Brands such as oHHo, a wellness company responsible for positively disrupting the CBD oil industry, have sourced organically cultivated, artisanal oils to help relieve anxiety and stress. Specific regional blends that target a person's particular needs, such as calm or comfort, enable you to relax and reduce your level of anxiety. oHHo's products offer a rich concentration of high-quality CBD that begins working within 15 minutes of ingesting. Add a few drops of CBD oil into a cup of tea, a smoothie, or just on your tongue, and start feeling more at ease throughout the day or before bed.

2. Supports Better Sleep

It’s no secret that your quality of sleep affects your mood and performance. If you have trouble falling asleep, you've likely already experimented with several over-the-counter sleeping supplements. However, many of them tend to create a feeling of grogginess the morning after. CBD oil helps relax your mind and body without any hangover effects. Studies have shown that CBD has also claimed to help with several sleep disorders, such as insomnia, REM sleep behavior disorder, and excessive daytime sleepiness disorder. CBD oils help calm the nervous system and provide you with a good night’s sleep, which allows you to wake up feeling refreshed while also improving your overall mood.

3. Reduces Inflammation

One of the top benefits of CBD is the ability to reduce inflammation. More recently, scientists have discovered that specific components of CBD are responsible for its pain-relieving effects. Stress, trauma, illnesses, and other lifestyle factors can cause our Endocannabinoid system (ECS) to become deficient. The natural cannabinoid receptors work with our ECS to reduce pain, inflammation, and more, which jeopardize our internal homeostasis. All the while, you still maintain complete control over your brain functionality while avoiding harsh side effects that other medications may have.

4. Alleviates Soreness

Intense workouts can cause many discomforts in your muscles and joints that can last for days, especially if you're one to work out several days a week. CBD oil provides relaxation for your body for preventative recovery and post-workout healing. When used regularly, individuals have noticed a significant improvement in their recovery time and less pressure on their joints. Its anti-inflammatory ingredients help to reduce swelling, saving you from excessive soreness. You can think of it as somewhat of a recovery boost.

5. Helps Your Overall Mood

We all suffer from the occasional bad mood from time to time, but existing in that type of mental state for long periods could start to affect your quality of life. CBD oil helps boost your serotonin levels, which can help elevate your overall mood. It achieves this by sending signals to your brain, effectively acting as a catalyst to help bolster your serotonin levels. The result leaves you feeling more balanced, clear-headed, and less moody. Unlike other mood-stabilizing medications, the oil is non-addictive, helping you ease into a dosage without having withdrawals or cravings. Various other methods of CBD are also available, such as gummies, ointments, and more, if oils are not your preferred choice.

