Get this OMNIA Q5 5-in-1 wireless charging station for over 40% off

Seems that your Apple devices have been with you long enough that their cycles are in sync. So while they all may run smoothly at the same time, they often run out of juice simultaneously as well. That’s where this 5-in-1 wireless charger comes in.

The fact that we are able to port our communication, our entertainment, and our work anywhere we go is pretty amazing. It still leaves us in awe as to exactly how it all works. But without really stopping to think about the technological wizardry behind it, we just want our devices to be up and running at all times. So when the battery dies, we want—no, we need—them to be at full capacity sooner rather than later. And we would prefer if we didn’t have to deal with messy wires or a myriad of chargers.

OMNIA Q5｜The World's First 5-in-1 Wireless Charging Station

In a survey conducted in 2016, it was discovered that 90% of those Americans asked suffered from fear of losing power. Since that time being without a fully charged device has become even worse. This separation even has a name — nomophobia (NO MObile PHone phoBIA).

Let the OMNIA Q5 cure what ails you. It is specifically designed to make sure your iPhone, iPad, iPod, Apple Watch, and Apple Pencil are ready for use whenever you need them. It is the world’s first charging station that features both USB-A and USB-C so that you can boost your entire Apple collection to full capacity at the same time. The modular construction allows you to use the charging station and the charging pad separately, while also supporting wireless charging.

Successfully funded through Kickstarter, the OMNIA Q5 is normally valued at $120. Lauded by one satisfied customer as “the ultimate all-in-one charger for Apple devices,” and another as “[the] best charging station that I have ever owned … it works flawlessly,” it can be yours today for only $69.99.

