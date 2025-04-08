One gadget every camper needs for spring

TL;DR: See in the dark a pair of 4K Night Vision Digital Binoculars, now $89.97 (reg. $169).

Warm spring nights are finally here, so it's time to grab your camping gear and get outside. Before you go, be sure to pack your Night Vision Binoculars. These have 8x magnification, can see in total darkness, and they're only $89.97.

See in total darkness

What sets these binoculars apart is their infrared night vision. They feature seven adjustable levels of 850nm infrared illumination, which means you can see clearly in pitch-black conditions up to 1,315 feet away.

Whether you’re dealing with varying light levels or complete darkness, these binoculars adjust to your needs. Plus, the 4000mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery provides up to five hours of use, and recharging is simple with the included Type-C cable.

These night vision binoculars come packed with 4K HD video recording and a 36MP photo resolution, ensuring that everything you capture is sharp and vibrant. The 4.5-inch TFT LCD screen provides a large and clear view of your footage and images, making it easy to see every detail. With 8x digital zoom and a 24mm objective aperture, you get a great zoomed-in view and a wide field of vision, so you don’t miss a thing.

On top of all that, the binoculars are designed with user-friendliness in mind. They come with a 32GB TF card for plenty of storage and a neck strap to make carrying them easier during late-night adventures.

So, whether you’re capturing high-definition video of a rare owl or snapping photos of your latest river monster, these night vision binoculars have got you covered for all your nighttime adventures.

Get the right gear for your next adventure after dark.

You have until April 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT to get a pair of 4K Night Vision Digital Binoculars on sale for $89.97.

No coupon needed.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

