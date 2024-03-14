Plan your next trip for less with this $40 AI-powered deal finder

TL;DR: OneAir is an AI-powered flight and travel deal finder and lifetime subscriptions are on sale through March 17: $39.97 for Premium or $79.97 for Elite.

With constantly fluctuating travel costs, you could probably use some help and consistency when planning vacations or business trips. Meet OneAir, an AI-powered airfare and hotel deal finder that could save you up to 60%-90% on your next getaway.

OneAir lifetime subscriptions ensure you’re covered for the foreseeable future and they’re on sale through March 17: $39.97 for Premium (reg. $290) or $79.97 for Elite (reg. $790).

What is the difference between the subscription tiers? Well, it depends on how many departure airports you can select and which types of tickets you can get. Premium members can add five home airports to discover economy class deals, while Elite subscribers can add ten airports and find economy, business, premium, and first-class tickets.

Introducing: OneAir AI

To get started, just select those home airports and your desired destination. Then, OneAir’s AI-powered algorithm will scan and track millions of airline and hotel rates constantly, sending you an email or mobile notification when prices drop.

Unlike other travel deal finders, OneAir has an iOS, Android, or web app that allows you to search and book deals without being directed away from the platform. That’s what we meant about consistency — imagine being able to plan all of your business trips or vacations with OneAir, instead of hopping between a ton of different sites trying to find the best deals.

Another unique feature of OneAir is that every price you see on the app is all-inclusive. That means there are no surprise fees or costs added later, so you can be sure you don’t go over budget.

Plus, you’ll get 24/7 access to support from real people. No AI chatbots on OneAir!

Start saving on travel with OneAir, discounted now through March 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT with no coupon needed:



