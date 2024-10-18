The secret weapon for beating holiday travel price hikes

TL;DR: Find affordable flights and hotels with OneAir’s lifetime subscription at $69.99 for a limited time.

Did you wait a little too long to book your flight home for the holidays or that cozy cabin getaway? Don’t panic—just get this travel deals app. It does all the stressful searching for you, alerting you with killer prices.

Start with an unbeatable deal on the app itself. OneAir’s lifetime subscription is currently on sale for $69.99 (normally $790) until October 27. You won’t find a better price anywhere else.

How does it work?

It’s not too late to take your perfect holiday getaway, even if airlines and resorts want you to shell out a fortune to see your family or escape winter blizzards. Download OneAir (available for iOS and Android) and see just how fast your plans turn around:



Browse current deals to see if there’s anything currently available. No? Don’t worry—set up a destination-specific alert. Wait patiently for an excellent price to hit your inbox. When it’s there, book it before it’s gone.

OneAir AI: Unbeatable Hotel & Flight Deals + 10% Cash Rewards

How is OneAir different from free websites?

Great question. This isn’t Expedia or Hotels.com. Here’s what makes OneAir unique:



The app does the searching for you—just hit book.

Book the flights right on the app instead of being directed offsite.

Discover economy, premium, business, and first-class deals.

Earn 10% in cash rewards to spend on future bookings.

Get 1-on-1 flight planning support.

Plus, the discounts are steeper. Like 20% to 60% less than those other sites when booking your flights and hotel stays—and those numbers add up fast. You’ll earn your membership fee back in no time.

Still think it’s too late to visit home or take that holiday getaway for cheap? This app says otherwise.

Find vacation deals with a OneAir Elite lifetime subscription, now $69.99 (reg. $790) through October 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT. No coupon is needed to get this unbeatable price.

StackSocial prices subject to change