Relieve muscle tension with this most in-demand massage gun

In a world that’s full of chaos, stress and tension are bound to build up. It’s difficult not to view what is going on around us — the pandemic, climate change, life in general — and not feel anxious. It can take a toll on us both mentally and physically. Perhaps it’s time to give yourself a break. Perhaps it’s time for a massage with the O'Yeet NEX Pro Massage Gun.

It seems that massages don’t just feel good, but according to a study done at Germany’s University of Konstanz, even a short 10-minute massage can boost your stress-fighting mechanisms and give you an overall sense of well-being. And while you may feel that you don’t have the time or resources to head out to your local spa, the magic of this massage gun could very well give you the same effects.

Whether you are looking to ease muscle stress due to intense workouts, or due to heavy weight of everyday living, the O'Yeet NEX Pro Massage Gun can provide you with the perfect balance of speed, depth, and force to relax your muscles, and give you the relief you need. It offers four speed modes and eight detachable massage heads, allowing you to select what works best for you.

Introducing NEX Pro | Breakthrough Your Limits

You could opt to reach out to a robot, but given the portability of this massage gun, we think this might be the better option. Crowd funded through Indiegogo, the O’Yeet NEX Pro is not only your next workout partner, but it can help relieve neck pain and sciatica, loosen muscle knots, ease carpal tunnel and plantar fasciitis, reduce shin splints, and even aid to alleviate the effects of jet lag.

Whether you’re an athlete, a weekend warrior, or experiencing muscle tension for any reason, this high performance tool is for you. Available now for an additional 36% off the $359 MSRP, get yours today for only $229.99 and experience a therapeutic deep-tissue massage whenever the need arises.

Prices subject to change.