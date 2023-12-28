Fashion meets function and warmth with the $130 Paffuto Heated Coat

TL;DR: The Paffuto heated coat blends style with functionality, featuring a smart heating system that ensure you stay warm, comfortable, and effortlessly chic in any weather. Available now for $129.99 (reg. $249.99).

Step into a world of warmth and style with the Paffuto heated coat by Helios. This innovative garment is your ticket to cozy adventures in any weather, ensuring you stay toasty and chic no matter the temperature.

Available in both men’s and women’s sizes (with slight differences in design), the Paffuto coat is the perfect accessory for those extra chilly days, ensuring you're snug and stylish at all times. Regularly priced at $249, either is available now for only $129.99.

The Paffuto coat’s pièce-de-résistance is its built-in smart heating system. Connect the 10,000mAh power bank, and voila! You have precise control over your upper-body temperature. It's like having your own personal thermostat, allowing you to stay warm without breaking a sweat. Whether you're strolling through the park or hitting the slopes, Paffuto has got your back, quite literally!

Featuring a four-zone system, this winter coat takes heating to the next. Paired with graphene fabric, it ensures uniform heat distribution throughout your body. No more cold spots or uneven warmth— just a cozy, consistent embrace that keeps you snug from head to toe. Wind, rain, or snow, this coat stands tall, offering protection with flair. It's your go-to armor for outdoor escapades, turning any excursion into a stylish adventure.

Functional and fashionable, the Paffuto boasts strategically placed pockets that effortlessly blend convenience with style, ensuring all your essentials are within arm's reach. Furthermore, the coat comes equipped with a versatile detachable hood, lined with 3M fillings to keep your facial area in warm during chilly escapades. When your outdoor exploits leave their mark, worry not. The coat can be effortlessly revived with a simple spin in the washing machine (just be sure to remove the power bank!).

It's not just a coat; it's a high-tech solution to staying warm and fabulous. So, why compromise on style when you can have it all with Paffuto? Step out, turn heads, and embrace the warmth!

Get a Helios Paffuto Heated Men's Coat with Power Bank (Black/XL only) for $129.99 (reg. $249.99).

Get a Helios Paffuto Heated Women's Coat with Power Bank (Gray/Medium only) for $129.99 (reg. $249.99).

Prices subject to change