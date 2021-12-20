Peek at the top 11 pet-approved products and gear on sale today

Our pets are part of our family, so why not keep them pampered? Save big with these highly-rated pet products and gear — just in time for the holidays.

DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test

While our beloved dogs can't talk to us, there are ways of finding out more about their needs. With a DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test, you'll discover breed specifications and unique personality traits that you would otherwise never know about with a simple swab of your pet's cheek.

Get the DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test for $59.99 (reg. $79).

Wickedbone: Smart Interactive Dog Toy

Conventional bones have met their match with this successfully Kickstarter-funded dog toy. The Wickedbone provides endless hours of entertainment with nine interactive modes controlled directly through your smartphone.

Get the Wickedbone: Smart Interactive Dog Toy for $69.95 (reg. $99).

Style Basics Silky Soft Thick Plush Large 55"x40" Pet Blanket

If your pet needs extra comfort during the colder months, this thick plush blanket is the perfect contender. Hypo-allergenic and certified by OEKO-TEX standard, the silky-soft blanket will keep your pet cozy for years to come.

Get the Style Basics Silky Soft Thick Plush Large 55"x40" Pet Blanket for $14.99 (reg. $29).

5Strands Pet Food & Environmental Intolerance Test

While we may not always think of food intolerances as the root cause when our pets get sick, they are more common than you think and can bring real distress into their everyday lives. The 5Strands Pet Food Intolerance Test helps test your pet against various sensitivities from the comfort of home, saving you money from expensive vet visits and causing less stress on your cat or dog.

Get the 5Strands Pet Food & Environmental Intolerance Test for $134.99 (reg. $148).

Meadowlark Front Seat Protector

Keep your seats protected and your pup comfortable during long tracks in the car with this four-layer front seat cover. Heavy-duty construction and a non-slip mesh backing allow for safe transport, while a foldable design lets you easily store it when it's not in use.

Get the Meadowlark Front Seat Protector for $31.99 (reg. $34).

Educational Interactive Cat & Dog Feeder Ball

Keep your pet entertained and trained with this innovative feeder ball that houses your dog's or cat's favorite treats. You'll even be able to control the feeding speed, customizing the experience for every furry friend.

Get the Educational Interactive Cat & Dog Feeder Ball for $44.95 (reg. $59).

Portable Pet Water Bottle 350ml (Black)

Take water for your dog everywhere with this portable (and durable) water bottle, designed specifically for pets on the go. With a built-in drinking basin, you'll be able to fill the bottle and let your pet drink from it while on hikes or long car rides.

Get the Portable Pet Water Bottle 350ml (Black) for $19.95 (reg. $25).

HEATD Dog Pet Bed Mattress with Removable Heating Pad, Rechargeable Battery & Cooling Pad Slots

Comfort your canine companions from drastic drops in the weather with the HEATD Dog Pet Bed Mattress. This innovative product keeps furry family members warm without worrying about wiring and comes with a thermostatic controller and timer, keeping your pup at ease no matter the weather conditions.

Get the HEATD Dog Pet Bed Mattress with Removable Heating Pad, Rechargeable Battery & Cooling Pad Slots for $129 (reg. $199).

Car Pet Safety Seat Belt

Take your small dog or cat everywhere with this simple yet effective pet seat belt. Made with durable materials, the easy-to-install harness will keep your pet safe and secure during short and long car trips.

Get the Car Pet Safety Seat Belt for $13.99 (reg. $24).

Pet Hair Remover Dryer Balls (6-Pack)

Are you tired of pet hair everywhere? These dryer balls use friction to eliminate every last loose pet hair without causing damage to your wardrobe or linens.

Get the Pet Hair Remover Dryer Balls (6-Pack) for $17.99 (reg. $19).

Cheerble Wicked Ball Cyclone: 100% Automatic Interactive Ball for Dogs

This self-moving dog toy will help keep your active pup entertained for hours. With 100% automatic self-moving capabilities, the Wicked Ball moves or shakes (in three different interactive modes) to get the attention of your pet and lets them get their energy out safely.

Get the Cheerble Wicked Ball Cyclone: 100% Automatic Interactive Ball for Dogs for $47.99 (reg. $49).

Prices subject to change.

