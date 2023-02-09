Translate up to 50 languages on the fly with these Peiko Earbuds

There’s not much that’s more frustrating than trying to make yourself understood in a foreign country when you don’t speak the language. Talking slower doesn’t do it. Raising the decibels doesn’t either. These Peiko Translator Earbuds, however, will.

While it’s a fact that a good percentage of the world’s population has a grasp on the English language, if you’re a lover of travel, being able to converse, or at least get your point across, in the native tongue of the country you’re in, can only make things easier. True, you could learn to speak a new language, but it’s rather unlikely that you will ever become fluent in more than a few. So how great would it be if you were able to translate up to 50 languages on the fly? Thanks to the powerful AI translator built into these comfortable Peiko earbuds, you’ll be able to do just that.

Yes, Google Translate could help you out in a pinch. But that means pulling out your device, entering what you want to say, and then either showing the intended recipient of your message your screen or trying to muddle your way through the pronunciation. By that time, the moment is gone.

With these Peiko earbuds, you simply need to download the app, choose the desired language, and say what you want to say. Your words will then be translated accordingly, both visually and audibly. Whether you’re having a one-on-one conversation or immersed in a group chat, Peiko can help ensure that you don’t miss out on what’s going on. When you are spoken to, the words are once again translated both visually on your screen and audibly in your earbud.

So by all means, take the time to learn another language, but in the meantime tote along these translator earbuds to make your dealings in a foreign tongue so much simpler. Whether you are on vacation, dealing with a newcomer or tourist to your own neck of the woods, or have business dealings with companies in other countries, these earbuds can be a lifesaver. As one satisfied customer simply puts it, “Just... wow! … Installed the app, downloaded the instructions, connected the Bluetooth and within minutes I was up and running … Impressed.”

Regularly valued at $125, these Peiko Generation 2 Wireless Translator Earbuds are now available for only $79.99—a great deal, no matter what language you say it in.

Prices subject to change