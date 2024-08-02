Fly high and record 4K photos and videos with this $140 drone bundle

TL;DR: With this two-for-one drone deal, you can get the Phantom K Pro and Blade X Pro drones for only $139.97 (reg. $369.99). These beginner-friendly drones come with 4K cameras, collision avoidance, and more.

Have you ever been at the beach and wanted to capture a panoramic sunset or group photo from the sky? You'll need a drone to do that, but you don't need to be a tech mogul like Jeff Bezos or an ace pilot like Maverick to use them. Anyone can fly and use a drone to capture photos or videos with these beginner-friendly Ninja Dragon drones.

The Phantom K Pro and Blade X Pro drones are designed with amateur pilots (like you!) in mind. You can take off and land with just the push of a button and fly around effortlessly to snap HD images. For the price of one drone, you can get both for $139.97 (reg. $369.99), but only through August 4!

Ninja Dragon Phantom K PRO 4 Way Anti Collision Smart Drone With Optical Flow

While they aren't state-of-the-art drones used by directors like Denis Villeneuve (from Dune), the Phantom K Pro and Blade X Pro are perfect for novice flyers. Navigate your drones with their included remote controls to soar across the beach, forest, or city skyline. You can use their one-key return buttons for quick landings and gesture controls, which let you use your hand or fist to capture stunning group photos or vlogs.

Want to see exactly what your drones are seeing in the sky? Pair your smartphone to enjoy real-time transmission of the view these drones are exploring. You can enjoy up to 15 minutes of stunning sights (after a full charge), which is plenty of time to also capture family photos, panoramas, and more.

Worried about your drones getting into an airborne accident? Not to fear. To make flying even easier, both the Phantom K Pro and Blade X Pro have built-in anti-collision features to help you avoid obstacles like walls, trees, and the occasional pigeon or seagull.

Soar the skies and capture stunning sights with the Ninja Dragon Phantom K Pro and Blade X Pro drones, now bundled for just $139.97 until August 4 at 11:59 PM Pacific! No coupon needed.

