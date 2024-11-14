Limited-Time Deal: Save over $300 on this seated e-Scooter

TL;DR: Ride up to 20 miles in comfort with the Phantom R1 Pro Seated e-Scooter for $289.99 (reg. $599).

It's too far to walk, but not far enough to be worth the gas money. What are you going to do? If you want one more option for tackling city streets, bumpy paths, and crowded boardwalks, try the Phantom R1 Pro Seated E-Scooter for $289.99 ($599).

Go on an adventure riding this 500W e-scooter that can propel you effortlessly across different terrains at up to 15.5 mph. This scooter’s 20-mile range means you’re free to explore without worrying about running out of charge mid-ride, and with a battery that recharges in just four hours, you’ll be back on the road before you know it.

The Phantom R1 Pro doesn’t just get you from point A to point B; it makes every journey smooth, even if you're facing bumpy roads or uneven sidewalks. Thanks to its rear dual suspension and sturdy 12-inch air-filled tires, you barely feel the rough patches. You might even find yourself taking the scenic route just because you can. The aluminum alloy frame and steel rigid fork add to its stability, making you feel secure as you zip around, and with the added rear disc brakes, you know you’re in control even on downhill slopes.

Phantomgogo Commuter R1 Pro: Our seated electric scooter

Safety is paramount with the Phantom R1 Pro. You’re visible in low light with the bright LED front light, while rear reflectors keep you noticeable from behind. Picture this: you're riding along as the sun sets, the wind rushing past, and with a rear carry basket, it’s easy to grab groceries, tote around essentials, or pack a picnic for a day out.

Even with all that, the Phantom R1 Pro remains compact enough to fold and carry when needed. Weighing just 54 lbs, it’s easy to transport if you need to hop on public transit or store it away. This scooter’s build supports up to 265 lbs, so you’re covered for all your short and long city travels, giving you a practical, fun, and stylish way to move around.

It’s not just a ride; it’s a way to experience your city in a whole new way.

Get a Phantom R1 Pro Seated e-Scooter while it's only $289.99.

